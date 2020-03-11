Ten Aides Of Ganduje In False Assets Declaration Saga

This is coming about a month after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested the Commissioner for Special Duties in Kano, Mukhtar Ishaq, over an alleged N86m fraud.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2020

Ten aides of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano have been caught in false assets declaration saga.

This is coming about a month after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested the Commissioner for Special Duties in Kano, Mukhtar Ishaq, over an alleged N86m fraud.

Aides to the governor have failed to declare all of their assets with hidden assets running into billions of naira kept in local and foreign currency accounts, an investigation by PRNigeria has revealed.

A list compiled by the Code of Conduct Bureau has full details of Ganduje's aides and staff, who have not only failed to fully declare their assets but also defaulted the statutes of the Code of Conduct Bureau.

On the list is the Director-General, Media to Governor Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai; Uba Tanko Mijinyawa, Special Assistant on New Media in the cabinet office; Engr. Mansur Ahmed, Special Assistant on Critical Infrastructure; Tanko Indi Sarki, Special Assistant on Intelligence; Mr Ado Abba Tiwada, the Director-General in charge of Youth; and Alhaji Kabiru Baita, the Special Assistant on Sports.

Others are Habibu Saleh, Special Assistant on Revenue; Saleh Shehu K, Special Assistant on IGR; Zulyadawi Sidi Mustapha, Senior Special Assistant on SDGs; and Haruna D. Zago Special Assistant on Food Security.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that top officials of the state government are mounting pressure on the Code of Conduct Bureau not to submit the list of defaulters to the CCT.

The Kano Government is trying to ensure a safe landing for the alleged corrupt officials and guard them against prosecution by the anti-graft agency.

As at the time of this report, sources however, revealed that the document had already been prepared for despatch to CCT with the prosecution to commence soon.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Storm Palace, Attempt To Evict Sanusi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kaduna Names Sanusi Chancellor Of State University
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Okays Forfeiture Of Bauchi Governor’s Son’s Property
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kano Lawmakers Disagree Over Report Recommending Emir Sanusi’s Removal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Governors Have Power To Dethrone Anybody –Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Have No Hand In Sanusi’s Removal –Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Storm Palace, Attempt To Evict Sanusi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Emir Sanusi Deposed: Sultan Sa'ad, Shehu El-Kanemi's Turn Loading By Obinna Akukwe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kaduna Names Sanusi Chancellor Of State University
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Okays Forfeiture Of Bauchi Governor’s Son’s Property
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kano Lawmakers Disagree Over Report Recommending Emir Sanusi’s Removal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education UNILAG ASUU Warns Pro-Chancellor, Babalakin, Not To Visit Institution Again
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal Church Member Accuses Bishop Oyedepo’s Younger Brother Of Assault, Harassment
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Governors Have Power To Dethrone Anybody –Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Turkish Airlines To Cancel Flights To Nigeria Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military Okada Ban: Lagos Government Orders Arrest Of Military Officers Riding Motorcycle Commercially
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I Have No Hand In Sanusi’s Removal –Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Absconds With Children After Raping Them Multiple Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad