Turkish Airlines To Cancel Flights To Nigeria Over Coronavirus

Turkish Airlines has announced that it would be undergoing flights cancellation in Nigeria over the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The airline, in a statement released on Wednesday, also said it was yet to fully suspend its flight operations to/from Nigeria.

Turkish Airline however, remarked that it had been changing its flight schedule to several destinations around the globe in accordance with international and national authorities.

The statement reads, “We would like to inform our passengers that due to the lowered load factors caused by the suspension of other routes, several of our flights to/from Nigeria will be undergoing cancellations in March.

“Passengers with tickets to the cancelled flights will be able to refund or change their tickets free of charge until the end of May, if they start the process until March/April depending on the route.”

The airline stated that it always put the travel security at the forefront, adding that it will continue to monitor latest developments on the situation with the national and international health authorities and take appropriate precautions.

The airline also urged passengers to complete the self-reporting form distributed by Federal Ministry of Health in order to curb the spread of the virus.