Turkish Airlines To Cancel Flights To Nigeria Over Coronavirus

The airline, in a statement released on Wednesday, also said it was yet to fully suspend its flight operations to/from Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2020

 

Turkish Airlines has announced that it would be undergoing flights cancellation in Nigeria over the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The airline, in a statement released on Wednesday, also said it was yet to fully suspend its flight operations to/from Nigeria.

Turkish Airline however, remarked that it had been changing its flight schedule to several destinations around the globe in accordance with international and national authorities.

The statement reads, “We would like to inform our passengers that due to the lowered load factors caused by the suspension of other routes, several of our flights to/from Nigeria will be undergoing cancellations in March.

“Passengers with tickets to the cancelled flights will be able to refund or change their tickets free of charge until the end of May, if they start the process until March/April depending on the route.”

The airline stated that it always put the travel security at the forefront, adding that it will continue to monitor latest developments on the situation with the national and international health authorities and take appropriate precautions.

The airline also urged passengers to complete the self-reporting form distributed by Federal Ministry of Health in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH First Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Ivory Coast
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigeria Signs $18.2m Deal With Japan
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Travel Lady Arrested After Causing Fire On Azman Flight, Pilot Forced To Return Aircraft To Lagos Airport Minutes After Take Off
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Nok, Jos To The Tafawa Belewa’s Tomb (I) By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Guest Columnist A Passage to India By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Security Operatives Storm Palace, Attempt To Evict Sanusi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Emir Sanusi Deposed: Sultan Sa'ad, Shehu El-Kanemi's Turn Loading By Obinna Akukwe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kaduna Names Sanusi Chancellor Of State University
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Okays Forfeiture Of Bauchi Governor’s Son’s Property
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Ten Aides Of Ganduje In False Assets Declaration Saga
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kano Lawmakers Disagree Over Report Recommending Emir Sanusi’s Removal
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education UNILAG ASUU Warns Pro-Chancellor, Babalakin, Not To Visit Institution Again
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal Church Member Accuses Bishop Oyedepo’s Younger Brother Of Assault, Harassment
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Governors Have Power To Dethrone Anybody –Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Okada Ban: Lagos Government Orders Arrest Of Military Officers Riding Motorcycle Commercially
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics I Have No Hand In Sanusi’s Removal –Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Absconds With Children After Raping Them Multiple Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad