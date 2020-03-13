JUST IN: Kaduna Governor On Way To Visit Sanusi In Nasarawa

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, is currently on his way to visit dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in Awe, Nasarawa State.

Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage, and Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa both paid homage to Sanusi on Thursday in Awe where he had been staying since being banished from Kano following his dethronement.

In a new twist of events on Friday, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing Sanusi from house arrest.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers of the ex-parte motion filed on behalf of Sanusi by his lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Fagbemi and other Senior Advocates of Nigeria filed a lawsuit to challenge Sanusi’s banishment to Nasarawa State at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kano State Executive Council approved Sanusi’s dethronement at a special sitting held on Monday.