Disaster Averted As Lagos Emergency Service Curtails Fire Outbreak

The swift response of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has prevented a fire accident from razing a building in Lagos.

The fire accident, which started from a room at 12, God First Avenue, Ipaja, Ayobo, was put out on time preventing its spread to other parts of the building.

The fire outbreak was attributed to power surge, according to a statement by Nosa Okunbor, Head of Public Affairs, LASEMA.

He added that no casualty was recorded.

He said, "On getting to the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a two-storey building duplex at the above mentioned address was engulfed by fire.

"Further investigation gathered at the scene of the incident revealed that the cause of the fire was as a result of high voltage.

"The fire was curtailed and completely put out before it escalated to other parts of the building.

"No life was lost, nor injuries recorded, the only place affected by the fire in the two-storey building was the visitor's bedroom."

Commenting on the development, DG/CEO of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, urged Lagos residents to always adhere to safety precautions on electricity.

He said, "With these simple precautionary measures, electrical fires due to the restoration of power from public electricity supply after outages would be brought to the barest minimum, if not totally curtailed."