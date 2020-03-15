Hours after firefighters and other emergency agencies arrived scene of an early morning explosion in the Abule Ado area of Lagos, the fire caused by the incident has continued to rage on at the place.
Eyewitnesses said the fire had earlier been put out but suddenly started again with renewed vigour.
Over 15 persons have been killed around the area while more 50 houses including a boarding school for girls have been destroyed.
#pressplay: Fire Rages At Lagos Explosion Site Despite Efforts By Emergency Agencies #abuleado #Lagos @Fedfireng @LAG_FireService @followlasg pic.twitter.com/PUl4lYAZAb— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 15, 2020