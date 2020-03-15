Fire Rages At Lagos Explosion Site Despite Efforts By Emergency Agencies

Over 15 persons have been killed around the area while more 50 houses including a boarding school for girls have been destroyed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2020



Hours after firefighters and other emergency agencies arrived scene of an early morning explosion in the Abule Ado area of Lagos, the fire caused by the incident has continued to rage on at the place. 

Eyewitnesses said the fire had earlier been put out but suddenly started again with renewed vigour.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: At Least 15 Persons Confirmed Dead, 50 Houses Destroyed In Suspicious Lagos Explosion 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

