JUST IN: Principal Of Boarding School Around Lagos Explosion Site Injured

The school was among over 50 buildings destroyed by the explosion and attendant fire.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2020

Twitter


Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, a school located around the site of an explosion in the Abule Ado area of Lagos on Sunday, has been declared injured. 

The school was among over 50 buildings destroyed by the explosion and attendant fire. 

Eyewitnesses told SaharaReporters that a reverend father and sister, believed to be the principal of the school, were injured when the building caved in after the explosion.  See Also Reports UPDATE: One Missing As Pupils Of Bethlehem School Are Rescued Around Site Of Lagos Explosion 0 Comments 14 Hours Ago

Victor Obanor, an eyewitness, who claimed to have helped some of the injured pupils get to the hospital, confirmed to our correspondent that the woman was the principal of the school. 

Over 15 bodies have been found across various parts of the explosion scene already. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Tension Mounts In Taraba As Governor Ishaku Remains Unseen For Over 80 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Appoints Thug Arrested For Electoral Fraud Into State Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanusi On Way Out Of Nasarawa Community Where He Was Banished To
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Osinbajo Confirms Death Of Police Escort
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Condoles With Victims Of Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NNPC Shuts Down Oil Pipelines Around Abule Ado After Explosion
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tension Mounts In Taraba As Governor Ishaku Remains Unseen For Over 80 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Appoints Thug Arrested For Electoral Fraud Into State Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanusi On Way Out Of Nasarawa Community Where He Was Banished To
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News JUST IN: Nigerian Navy Hospital Affected In Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: One Missing As Pupils Of Bethlehem School Are Rescued Around Site Of Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Sanusi: Where Are Akalamagbo Birds, The Bullet-biters? By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Houses Destroyed As Explosion Rocks Lagos
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Reports Lagos: Nigeria’s ‘Mega City’ Where Deadly Explosions Haunt Rich, Poor Residents
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Osinbajo Confirms Death Of Police Escort
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Condoles With Victims Of Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NNPC Shuts Down Oil Pipelines Around Abule Ado After Explosion
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
NNPC NNPC Boss In Lagos To Visit Site Of Explosion
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad