JUST IN: Principal Of Boarding School Around Lagos Explosion Site Injured



Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, a school located around the site of an explosion in the Abule Ado area of Lagos on Sunday, has been declared injured.



The school was among over 50 buildings destroyed by the explosion and attendant fire.

Eyewitnesses told SaharaReporters that a reverend father and sister, believed to be the principal of the school, were injured when the building caved in after the explosion. See Also Reports UPDATE: One Missing As Pupils Of Bethlehem School Are Rescued Around Site Of Lagos Explosion

Victor Obanor, an eyewitness, who claimed to have helped some of the injured pupils get to the hospital, confirmed to our correspondent that the woman was the principal of the school.

Over 15 bodies have been found across various parts of the explosion scene already.

