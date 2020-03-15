NNPC Boss In Lagos To Visit Site Of Explosion

The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, resulted in the deaths of over 15 persons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2020



Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, is currently in Lagos for an on-site assessment of the Abule Ado explosion.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, resulted in the deaths of over 15 persons. 

Over 50 houses were also damaged by the explosion. 

Kyari, in a post on Twitter, revealed that he was currently in Lagos to visit the site.

"Arrived Lagos to make spot assessment of the explosion that also ignited NNPC product pipeline fire," he tweeted.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: NNPC Shuts Down Oil Pipelines Around Abule Ado After Explosion
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Oil: 10 Suspects Arrested For Vandalism In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Navy Captures Vessel Laden With 4,000 Tons Of Stolen Oil
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Delta Pipelines Vandalization: Itsekiri Leader Raises Alarm Over Threat To Life
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Oil NNPC To Be Split Into 30 Profitable Companies, Says Kachikwu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Oil Bayelsa State Seals Shell Facility Without Building Permit
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Tension Mounts In Taraba As Governor Ishaku Remains Unseen For Over 80 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Appoints Thug Arrested For Electoral Fraud Into State Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News JUST IN: Principal Of Boarding School Around Lagos Explosion Site Injured
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Nigerian Navy Hospital Affected In Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sanusi On Way Out Of Nasarawa Community Where He Was Banished To
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News UPDATE: One Missing As Pupils Of Bethlehem School Are Rescued Around Site Of Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Houses Destroyed As Explosion Rocks Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sanusi: Where Are Akalamagbo Birds, The Bullet-biters? By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Reports Lagos: Nigeria’s ‘Mega City’ Where Deadly Explosions Haunt Rich, Poor Residents
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Principal, Two Other Staff Of School Around Site Of Lagos Explosion Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Condoles With Victims Of Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Fire Rages At Lagos Explosion Site Despite Efforts By Emergency Agencies
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad