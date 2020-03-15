NNPC Boss In Lagos To Visit Site Of Explosion





Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, is currently in Lagos for an on-site assessment of the Abule Ado explosion.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, resulted in the deaths of over 15 persons.

Over 50 houses were also damaged by the explosion.

Arrived Lagos to make spot assessment of the explosion that also ignited NNPC product pipeline fire — Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) March 15, 2020

Kyari, in a post on Twitter, revealed that he was currently in Lagos to visit the site.

"Arrived Lagos to make spot assessment of the explosion that also ignited NNPC product pipeline fire," he tweeted.

