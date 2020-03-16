After Buhari Failed To Visit Site Of Lagos Explosion, Governor Sanwo-Olu Takes Photographs Of Tragedy To President In Abuja

President Buhari, who failed to visit site of the devastation more than 24 hours after the incident, which claimed at least 17 lives and destroyed more than 50 buildings, on Monday met with state governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja to discuss the party’s National Executive Committee meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2020

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday jetted to Abuja to show President Muhammadu Buhari photographs of Sunday's explosion in the Abule Ado area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu in a post on Twitter on Monday said that the visit was aimed at briefing the President on the incident.

He said, “Today, I met with HE President @MBuhari to brief him on the unfortunate incident at Abule Ado.

“The core plan is to provide relief, rebuild the affected areas and avoid future occurrence.” 

Among victims of the tragedy is the principal of a girls’ boarding school, who died while rescuing pupils trapped in the wreckage of the building. 

