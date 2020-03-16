BREAKING: British Actor, Idris Elba, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Idris Elba has revealed that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus on Twitter.

The 47-year-old British actor said that he 'feels okay' and has no symptoms but has decided to self-isolate.

Posting a video on social media, the star poses next to his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, to give fans an update on his condition, Daily Mail UK reports.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how Iâm doing ðð¾ðð¾ No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

He said, “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19.

“I feel okay, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

“Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”