BREAKING: British Actor, Idris Elba, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The 47-year-old British actor said that he 'feels okay' and has no symptoms but has decided to self-isolate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2020

Idris Elba has revealed that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus on Twitter.  

Posting a video on social media, the star poses next to his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, to give fans an update on his condition, Daily Mail UK reports. 

He said, “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19.

“I feel okay, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

“Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

SaharaReporters, New York

