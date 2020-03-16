Ghana Closes All Schools, Bans Public Events To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

The Government of Ghana has ordered the closure of all schools and suspended public events to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, made the announcement in an address to the West African nation on Monday.

He said the ban was until further notice.

Public gatherings — including conferences, religious services, sports matches and political rallies — have also been suspended for four weeks, he said.

Ghana on Sunday announced it would start barring entry into the country from Tuesday for any non-Ghanaian citizen or resident “who, within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases”, AFP reports.

The move came as the authorities reported a rise in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 from two to six, with the new cases all arrivals from abroad.

Numerous nations in sub-Saharan Africa — including Senegal, Kenya and South Africa — have begun imposing entry restrictions or closing schools as the continent scrambles to halt the spread of the virus.