Group Petitions Police AIG Over Killing Of Man By Personnel In Ondo

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights has petitioned the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone XI Osogbo, Osun State, Bashir Mahkama, over the killing of one Godwin Odey at Idanre, Ondo State, by some policemen.

In a copy of the petition obtained by SaharaReporterson Monday in Akure, the CDHR said it had tried to ensure that the case was not swept under the carpet by the police in Ondo.

The group in the petition accused Commissioner of Police in Ondo, Undie Adie, of suppressing investigation into the murder.

CDHR Chairman in Ondo State, Alfred Olorunwo, in the petition said, “On December 5, 2019, one Akinrodolu Ebenezer went to CSP Ubine Eugene; the Divisional Police Officer at Olofin Police Division, Idanre, Ondo State, and lodged complaint to enforce the collection of money or due for Idanre Day celebration 2019.

“Thereafter, CSP Eugene ordered Constable Akorede Samuel to follow Akinrodolu Ebenezer to camps in Idanre towards enforcing payment of Idanre Day celebration 2019. At the commander's camp, Idanre, Ebenezer collected money from one John Adie and when he demanded for receipts, the former gave excuses.

“At the end, Constable Samuel struck one Godwin Odey with a heavy stick on the chest, the said Odey started vomiting blood. Constable Samuel and his boss detained Odey and some of his townsmen at Olofin Police Division, few days later Odey died at a hospital.”

The group explained that it had earlier written a petition to the Ondo Police Commissioner to investigate the murder case of Odey but he failed to act.

The group noted that Adie had never approved the petition for any further investigation or action but was rather using his position as Commissioner of Police to suppress the case.

The CDHR however, urged AIG Mahkama to re-visit the case with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

SaharaReporters learnt that the remains of Odey was still in a morgue at Idanre.