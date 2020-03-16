Lagos Government Announces N2bn Relief Fund For Victims Of Explosion

At least 17 persons died as a result of the incident while over 50 houses were destroyed by the impact of the explosion on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2020

The Lagos State Government has announced a N2bn relief fund for victims of Sunday’s explosion in the Abule-Ado area of the state.

Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the announcement while addressing journalists at the scene of the explosion on Monday.

He said that an additional sum of N250m will be released immediately and announced that an investigative committee chaired by Obafemi Hamzat, deputy governor of Lagos, had been set up to look into the incident behind the explosion.

The committee has been given two weeks to do an extensive investigation into the cause of the incident and what needs to be done to ensure that it does not happen again.

