Nigerians Living In United Kingdom Plan Independence Day Lecture

Nigerians living in the United Kingdom will organise a series of lectures to discuss Nigeria's democracy and sovereignty as the country marks 60 years of independence from British colonial rule.

In a statement on Monday, the organisers of the Nigerian Independence Day Annual Lectures UK said it will host debates on a number of topics at Chatham House, the House of Commons and the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.

NIDAL spokesperson, Ayo Akinfe, said the lectures are targeted at building intellectual engagements, which will add to the usual fanfare of independence celebrations.

He said, “This is a very exciting venture as we are pioneers in this area. Growing up in Nigeria, we all used to attend Independence Day parades as school children but there were never national day lectures, so we want to introduce that element to the festivities.

“This year for instance, among the topics we are looking to debate include attracting Diaspora investment into Nigeria, combating insecurity in Nigeria, eliminating illiteracy across Nigeria, setting ourselves a target of annual double digit economic growth.”

Akinfe said members of the entertainment industry, academic community as well as diplomatic corps will lead conversations of national interest at the debates.