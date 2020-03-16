Police Kill Three Kidnap Suspects, Recover Firearms In Adamawa

Nguroje said operatives from the state command in collaboration with local hunters had been on the trail of the suspected kidnappers for killing one Panyo Kojoli in Jada Local Government Area.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 16, 2020

Three kidnap suspects have been killed by the police in Adamawa State.

Spokesperson for the command, Sulaiman Nguroje, made the disclosure on Monday in Yola, the state capital.

Nguroje said operatives from the state command in collaboration with local hunters had been on the trail of the suspected kidnappers for killing one Panyo Kojoli in Jada Local Government Area.

He said, “The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that on 15/3/2020 between the hours of 10-11pm, the command in collaboration with hunters went after the kidnappers and killers of Alhaji Panyo Kojoli.

“The criminals armed with guns and dangerous weapons, engaged our operatives in a gunfight and as a result three of the kidnappers were killed while three others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The command equally recovered one AK-47 assault rifle with four live ammunition and charms from the kidnappers.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Wadume: Court Orders Buratai, Olonisakin To Produce Army Personnel Allegedly Involved In Suspected Kidnapper’s Escape For Prosecution
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arraign Wadume, 18 Others For Terrorism Eight Months After Arrest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack Commercial Motorcycle Rider In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Petitions Police AIG Over Killing Of Man By Personnel In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police Parade Vigilantes Accused Of Selling Human Parts To Prominent Personalities In Kogi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police Justice For Sale: After Investigation Exposing Illegality Of Lagos Police ‘Anti-Cultism’ Unit, Commissioner Announces Department’s Suspension
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH List Of Countries Affected By Coronavirus In Africa
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics All Progressives Congress Suspends NEC Meeting Indefinitely
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Reinstates Oshiomhole As National Chairman Of APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Closes All Schools, Bans Public Events To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Makes U-turn, Confirms Date For National Executive Council Meeting
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Wadume: Court Orders Buratai, Olonisakin To Produce Army Personnel Allegedly Involved In Suspected Kidnapper’s Escape For Prosecution
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Principal, Two Other Staff Of School Around Site Of Lagos Explosion Dead
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arraign Wadume, 18 Others For Terrorism Eight Months After Arrest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Tension Mounts In Taraba As Governor Ishaku Remains Unseen For Over 80 Days
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Sanusi’s Dethronement: North On Road To Total Collapsed Civilisation By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Nigerian Navy Hospital Affected In Lagos Explosion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Appoints Thug Arrested For Electoral Fraud Into State Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad