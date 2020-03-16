Police Kill Three Kidnap Suspects, Recover Firearms In Adamawa

Three kidnap suspects have been killed by the police in Adamawa State.

Spokesperson for the command, Sulaiman Nguroje, made the disclosure on Monday in Yola, the state capital.

Nguroje said operatives from the state command in collaboration with local hunters had been on the trail of the suspected kidnappers for killing one Panyo Kojoli in Jada Local Government Area.

He said, “The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that on 15/3/2020 between the hours of 10-11pm, the command in collaboration with hunters went after the kidnappers and killers of Alhaji Panyo Kojoli.

“The criminals armed with guns and dangerous weapons, engaged our operatives in a gunfight and as a result three of the kidnappers were killed while three others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The command equally recovered one AK-47 assault rifle with four live ammunition and charms from the kidnappers.”