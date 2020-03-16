Suspected Coronavirus Patient In Enugu Tests Negative

A 70-year-old woman suspected to have been infected with the Coronavirus, has tested negative to the virus.

She was confirmed negative by the Enugu State Ministry of Health.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi, the ministry received the result of the investigation sent to Irua Specialist Hospital in Edo.

Agujiobi added that the test result “was further corroborated by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control as `Negative’.

“We hereby enjoin the general public to go about their normal business, however, to remain alert and vigilant observing basic personal health hygiene,” Agujiobi said.

According to the ministry, the suspect had a recent history of travelling to the United Kingdom where she spent five months and had just returned to the country.