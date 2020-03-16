UPDATE: Principal, Two Other Staff Of School Around Site Of Lagos Explosion Dead

Principal of Bethlehem Girls College and two other staff of the school have been killed by the explosion and inferno that occurred at Abule Ado area of Lagos State on Sunday.

SaharaReporters gathered that the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Naval Reference Hospital in Ojo area of Lagos by the archdiocese of Lagos.

The principal identified as Herrita Alorah, was also a reverend sister, and the other two, an engineer was identified as Ose, but the security man was yet to be identified as at the time of this report. See Also News JUST IN: Principal Of Boarding School Around Lagos Explosion Site Injured

“We don’t know his name but we know that he was a security man with the school,” a source at the mortuary told SaharaReporters.

Earlier reports have it that a family with three children were among at least 17 persons killed by the explosion.

At the Naval Reference Hospital where the corpses of the principal and other staff were deposited, at least seven people were also seen receiving treatment with various degrees of injuries.

A source at the hospital's mortuary, who spoke with SaharaReporters, also said some corpses were taken to other hospitals.

He said the corpse of a child was brought into the naval mortuary but it was later taken elsewhere.

The explosion happened on Sunday morning from an “implosion” according to the National Emergency Agency and Lagos Fire Service.

Residents, who lost their homes, were also seen moving out of the incident area.

It is not exactly clear what caused the "implosion" as there are conflicting reports.