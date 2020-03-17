We Won’t Restrict Travels, Says Nigerian Government

Minister of State for Health, Olorunnibe Mamora, said government had decided to screen visitors from the eight countries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 17, 2020

The Nigerian Government has said that the country will not impose travel restrictions on countries where Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly.

Minister of State for Health, Olorunnibe Mamora, said government had decided to screen visitors from the eight countries.

He said, “It is important to remember that we are still at high risk like other countries. We will continue to monitor returning travellers that fit our case definition and improve our surveillance, detection and risk communications.

“We have carried out a review of our case definition. We have added three new countries to the existing list of five high-risk countries with widespread community transmission. These are France, Germany and Spain. Therefore, eight countries are on our priority list – China, Japan, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, France and Germany.

“Travellers from these eight countries will undertake secondary screening at the point of entry. They are also advised to self-isolate for 14 days on entry.”

He said between January 7 and March 15, 48 people, who had contact with the Italian that imported the virus into Nigeria, were screened for in Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Yobe, Rivers, Kano, Enugu states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Mamora added, “Forty-seven people have tested negative and have been cleared. One was positive (after contact with the index case) and one result is pending. There has been no death.

“The index case is clinically stable and has improved greatly.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: APC Makes U-turn, Confirms Date For National Working Committee Meeting
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Government Asks Passengers On British Airways To Self-isolate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Postpones National Sports Festival Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH List Of Countries Affected By Coronavirus In Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Nigerian Senate Calls For Travel Ban On High Risk Countries
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: APC Makes U-turn, Confirms Date For National Working Committee Meeting
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Government Asks Passengers On British Airways To Self-isolate
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Reveals How ‘Mama Boko Haram’, Others Diverted N111m Contract Funds
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion An Open Letter To Graça Machel By Babafemi Badejo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court To Announce Date For Review Of Zamfara Judgment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Reinstates Oshiomhole As National Chairman Of APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Students Discuss Witchcraft In Nsukka By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Postpones National Sports Festival Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH List Of Countries Affected By Coronavirus In Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Former Chief Of Air Staff, Adesola Amosu, Accused Of Collecting N50m Gratification For Building Projects
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics After Buhari Failed To Visit Site Of Lagos Explosion, Governor Sanwo-Olu Takes Photographs Of Tragedy To President In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad