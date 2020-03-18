171 Countries Affected By Coronavirus

The website as of Wednesday morning revealed that there were 200,097 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 8,010 deaths globally.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

 

Out of the 195 countries in the world, 171 have confirmed cases of Coronavirus, according to the live count on Worldometer.

Worldometer is a live count website run by an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers with the goal of making world statistics available in a thought-provoking and time relevant format to a wide audience around the world.

The website as of Wednesday morning revealed that there were 200,097 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 8,010 deaths globally.

82,813 have recovered from the disease.

Covid-19 broke out of Wuhan in China in January 2020 with the first case imported into Nigeria in February by an Italian national.

Nigeria confirmed the third case of the virus on Tuesday when a 30-year-old woman, who returned from the United Kingdom on a British Airways flight, tested positive to the virus.

The Nigerian Government on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions on persons from China, Italy and other high risk places into the country in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Bans Foreign Trips For Government Officials
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Family Accuses Government Of Negligence After 70-year-old Dies In Enugu Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Civil Society Coalition Calls For Stringent Measures Against Spread Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness As APC Asks Members To Withdraw Court Cases
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Reveals How ‘Mama Boko Haram’, Others Diverted N111m Contract Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Why APC Should Tame Tinubu Before Oshiomhole By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Bans Foreign Trips For Government Officials
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News NYSC Camps Shut Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News ASUU Rejects IPPIS For Overpaying, Underpaying Lecturers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Expelled FUNAAB Student Alleges Threat To Life By Institution’s Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari, Terrorists Negotiator And His 'Repented Terrorists' By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Court Fixes Date For Judgment On SIM Card Case
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad