171 Countries Affected By Coronavirus

Out of the 195 countries in the world, 171 have confirmed cases of Coronavirus, according to the live count on Worldometer.

Worldometer is a live count website run by an international team of developers, researchers, and volunteers with the goal of making world statistics available in a thought-provoking and time relevant format to a wide audience around the world.

The website as of Wednesday morning revealed that there were 200,097 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 8,010 deaths globally.

82,813 have recovered from the disease.

Covid-19 broke out of Wuhan in China in January 2020 with the first case imported into Nigeria in February by an Italian national.

Nigeria confirmed the third case of the virus on Tuesday when a 30-year-old woman, who returned from the United Kingdom on a British Airways flight, tested positive to the virus.

The Nigerian Government on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions on persons from China, Italy and other high risk places into the country in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.