Borno Governor, Zulum, Tasks Military On Displaced Boko Haram Victims

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

 

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has said that the only way Nigeria can end insurgency in the North-East was for the military to allow victims of Boko Haram attacks to go back to their communities.

Zulum said victims have been frustrated and denied access to their farmlands for agricultural and aqua culture activities.

The Borno governor spoke on Tuesday in Abuja during a conference on insurgency.

He said, “The military has done very well but they are also responsible for most of the displacement that has been occurring in our region.

“The displaced people don’t have access to agricultural land, access to aqua culture farming, access to their livestock, how do you think we shall end the insurgency?

“The solution is that the Nigerian military, the Nigerian Government both local and federal should create enabling environment for people to go to do their normal business. This is the only solution.” 

Chairman of the Nigerian Foundation for the Support of Victims of Terrorism, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd), said the conference was organised to help the country develop a national narrative in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

