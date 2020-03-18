BREAKING: Government Urges Residents Of Affected Buildings To Evacuate Site Of Lagos Explosion

The massive explosion led to the death of over 17 persons and destruction of over 50 buildings.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

 

The Lagos State Government has asked residents of affected buildings in the Abule Ado area of the city where a deadly explosion occurred on Sunday morning to evacuate the place.

Speaking with journalists at the scene of the incident on Wednesday morning, deputy governor of Lagos, Dr Babafemi Hamzat, pleaded with the residents to evacuate the area pending the conclusion of operations by emergency agencies.

