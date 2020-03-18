BREAKING: Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Bars Visitors From Chamber Over Coronavirus

Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have passed a resolution barring visitors from the chamber and other parts of the National Assembly.

The resolution formed parts of a motion under matter of urgent public importance as an amendment by Dachung Bagos from Plateau, while the original motion was moved by Zekeri Charles from Kaduna State.

It holds that only lawmakers and their aides would henceforth be allowed into the National Assembly premises until the Coronavirus pandemic was brought under control.

The Nigerian Government had earlier on Wednesday confirmed five new cases of the virus, bringing the total recorded cases to eight in the country.