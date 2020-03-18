BREAKING: Nigeria Bans Entries From China, Italy, Others Over Coronavirus

The Nigerian Government has issued entry restriction to countries considered high-risk for Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has also suspended the issuance of visa on arrival to travellers from these countries. — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 18, 2020

The agency in a post on Twitter said, “Government of Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travellers from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

“These are countries with 1,000 cases domestically.”