BREAKING: Nigeria Bans Entries From China, Italy, Others Over Coronavirus

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

Sahara Reporters Media

 

The Nigerian Government has issued entry restriction to countries considered high-risk for Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday.

The agency in a post on Twitter said, “Government of Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travellers from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

“These are countries with 1,000 cases domestically.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 171 Countries Affected By Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Bans Foreign Trips For Government Officials
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Family Accuses Government Of Negligence After 70-year-old Dies In Enugu Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness As APC Asks Members To Withdraw Court Cases
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Reveals How ‘Mama Boko Haram’, Others Diverted N111m Contract Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Why APC Should Tame Tinubu Before Oshiomhole By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 171 Countries Affected By Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Bans Foreign Trips For Government Officials
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News NYSC Camps Shut Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News ASUU Rejects IPPIS For Overpaying, Underpaying Lecturers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Expelled FUNAAB Student Alleges Threat To Life By Institution’s Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari, Terrorists Negotiator And His 'Repented Terrorists' By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad