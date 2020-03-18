BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Five More Cases Of Coronavirus

This brings the total number of cases in the country to eight.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

NCDC

The Nigerian Government has confirmed five more cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made the disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday. 

More to come...
 

SaharaReporters, New York

