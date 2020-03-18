BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms Five More Cases Of Coronavirus





The Nigerian Government has confirmed five more cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to eight.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made the disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

A detailed travel history of each case is being compiled & contact tracing has begun



Our National Emergency Operations Centre is supporting response in the states



The Federal Government through @Fmohnigeria is conducting risk assessment to initiate other relevant measures pic.twitter.com/BuzK5JSKnD — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 18, 2020

More to come...

