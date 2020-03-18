Civil Society Coalition Calls For Stringent Measures Against Spread Of Coronavirus

The coalition called on the Nigerian Government to recognise and treat the pandemic with more urgency and as a national security threat.

by Saharareporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups has called for stringent measures to curb the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus in Nigeria.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, the coalition expressed worry at the rate Nigerians were being exposed to persons traveling in from areas where the virus was prevalent.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, said, “State governments should move immediately to provide their own technical teams with adequate resources for an effective response to a health emergency and any state that has not acted yet should be pressured to do so immediately.

“Also, Nigerians returning home should be closely monitored with self-isolation or quarantine measures for at least two weeks. 

“We are aware that a number of things in Nigeria need to improve and making such resources available should be a national priority for all appropriate levels of government.

“NCDC should immediately receive funds that will be adequate for it to radically scale activities and make a major investment in testing for Coronavirus.”

Saharareporters, New York

