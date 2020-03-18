Coronavirus: Lagos Government To Shut Down Schools





As part of preventive measures against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lagos State Government has announced that it will close down all public and private schools in the state from Monday, March 23, 2020.

According to the Commissioner for Education in Lagos,

Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, the move became necessary to prevent pupils and teachers from contracting the virus.

The state government admonished parents to ensure that their children practised ‘social distancing’ while at home, wash their hands regularly or use hand sanitisers and observe high standards of personal hygiene.

Adefisayo said the closure was not intended to create panic but to arrest the spread of the disease, which has become a global threat.

On Wednesday, five new cases of the deadly virus were confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the total in the country to eight.

