Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus

Katsina State has recorded its first suspected case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Kabir Mustapha, the permanent secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, disclosed this at a press briefing on Wednesday.

He explained that the suspect, who is currently in self-isolation, returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms that warranted further investigations.

He said the patient’s blood samples had already been taken and results were expected on Thursday, adding that the contact tracing will commence as soon as results were out.

Mustapha while advising people of the host community of Dutsinma town to be cautious of movements and gatherings, maintained that the ministry was taking all precautionary measures and closely working with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on the matter.