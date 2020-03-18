Nigerian Senate Calls For Decentralisation Of Police

The Senate recommended to the executive arm of government that the police command structure be decentralised with operational and budgetary powers vested in the zonal commands.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

The Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Security Challenges has called for the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police Force as a way of improving efficiency aimed at addressing the problem of insecurity in the country. 

The Senate recommended to the executive arm of government that the police command structure be decentralised with operational and budgetary powers vested in the zonal commands. 

These formed part of recommendations contained in the report of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Security Challenges.

The Senate also recommended that all Joint operations should be carried out strictly in accordance with extant operational procedures provided in the Armed Forces Act. 

It advised the government to make full payment of allowances to officers and men involved in operations; introduce effective insurance scheme, gratuity and pensions; as well as setup a National Defence Fund backed by legislation into which all Nigerian adults and businesses should make contributions for revival and investment in the National Defence Industry. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness As APC Asks Members To Withdraw Court Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Coronavirus: American Infects Driver In Ekiti, Dies Shortly After Falling Ill
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Brief Nigerians On Efforts To Address Coronavirus, Senate Urges Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Trial Of Ex-Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji, Stalled
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s House Of Representatives Bars Visitors From Chamber Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Oil JUST IN: Nigerian Government Reduces Petrol Price To N125
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Our Father Is A Thief By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness As APC Asks Members To Withdraw Court Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Lagos Bans Religious Gathering With Over 50 Worshippers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Schools To Shut Down In North-West Nigeria Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Family Accuses Government Of Negligence After 70-year-old Dies In Enugu Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Oil Petrol Pump Price To Drop To N130 Per Litre
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Why APC Should Tame Tinubu Before Oshiomhole By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion COVID-19: Why Nigeria Needs To Contain Spread Of Disease By Ademola Orunbon
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad