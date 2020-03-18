Nigerian Senate Calls For Decentralisation Of Police

The Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Security Challenges has called for the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police Force as a way of improving efficiency aimed at addressing the problem of insecurity in the country.

The Senate recommended to the executive arm of government that the police command structure be decentralised with operational and budgetary powers vested in the zonal commands.

These formed part of recommendations contained in the report of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Security Challenges.

The Senate also recommended that all Joint operations should be carried out strictly in accordance with extant operational procedures provided in the Armed Forces Act.

It advised the government to make full payment of allowances to officers and men involved in operations; introduce effective insurance scheme, gratuity and pensions; as well as setup a National Defence Fund backed by legislation into which all Nigerian adults and businesses should make contributions for revival and investment in the National Defence Industry.