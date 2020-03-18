NYSC Camps Shut Over Coronavirus

South-West Director of the scheme, Attah Emmanuel, said corps members have been posted to their places of primary assignments.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 18, 2020

The National Youth Service Corps has announced the closure of all orientation camps across the country to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

South-West Director of the scheme, Attah Emmanuel, said corps members have been posted to their places of primary assignments. 

He said, “We have planned ahead of this time and we have taken the decision to close all camps in the best interest of the nation and that of our corps members as well as staff.

“We rushed through some of the orientation programmes.

“I can confirm to you that all our corps members have been posted to their respective places of primary assignment.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness As APC Asks Members To Withdraw Court Cases
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Reveals How ‘Mama Boko Haram’, Others Diverted N111m Contract Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 171 Countries Affected By Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Bans Foreign Trips For Government Officials
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigerian Government Sets Up Presidential Task Force On Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Pleads For Forgiveness As APC Asks Members To Withdraw Court Cases
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: ISIS Warns Fighters To Stay Safe, Not To Kill
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Witness Reveals How ‘Mama Boko Haram’, Others Diverted N111m Contract Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Why APC Should Tame Tinubu Before Oshiomhole By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 171 Countries Affected By Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Bans Foreign Trips For Government Officials
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Katsina Records First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News ASUU Rejects IPPIS For Overpaying, Underpaying Lecturers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Expelled FUNAAB Student Alleges Threat To Life By Institution’s Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari, Terrorists Negotiator And His 'Repented Terrorists' By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Court Fixes Date For Judgment On SIM Card Case
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad