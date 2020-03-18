NYSC Camps Shut Over Coronavirus

The National Youth Service Corps has announced the closure of all orientation camps across the country to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

South-West Director of the scheme, Attah Emmanuel, said corps members have been posted to their places of primary assignments.

He said, “We have planned ahead of this time and we have taken the decision to close all camps in the best interest of the nation and that of our corps members as well as staff.

“We rushed through some of the orientation programmes.

“I can confirm to you that all our corps members have been posted to their respective places of primary assignment.”