Arik Suspends Flights To Ghana, Senegal, Liberia Over Coronavirus



by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020

One of Arik's A340 jets

Arik Air has announced that it would stop flights to Ghana, Liberia and Senegal as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

The airline said the suspension will take effect from Monday, March 23, 2020. 

“The safety and well-being of our personnel and valued customers are paramount at this critical time. We do not want to take chances and this is why we have taken this decision. 

“After the declaration of Coronavirus as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, the management of Arik carried out a careful analysis of the virus.

“We apologise to customers whose travel plans may have been affected by the suspension of flights and promise to mitigate the effects by ensuring a prompt refund of tickets.”

The Lagos State Government has also shut down schools and other public gatherings like churches and mosques as a result of the virus. 

