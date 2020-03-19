Benue Government Orders Closure Of Schools Over Coronavirus

by SAharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020

 

Benue State Government has ordered the closure of all schools from Friday as part of measures to protect the state from Coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Nation, Commissioner for Education in the state, Prof Dennis Ityavyar, said all schools in Benue had been directed to conclude examinations on or before March 27 and proceed on holiday.

The commissioner urged schools to ensure that physical contact was restricted before the end of the examinations.

He stated that the decision to close schools before the scheduled end of the current academic term had become necessary as part of measures to prevent an outbreak of the disease in the state.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services in the state, Dr Sunday Ongbabor, said Benue had established an isolation centre at the state University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi, the capital. 

He said surveillance against Coronavirus had been stepped up and advised people to avoid shaking of hands and observe personal hygiene.

