Coronavirus: Buhari’s Daughter In Self-isolation After Returning To Nigeria From United Kingdom

First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has announced that her daughter was in self-isolation after returning to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Mrs Buhari said, “Good afternoon Nigerians, earlier today (Thursday) my daughter returned from the UK being among the high-burden listed countries for COVID-19.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister of Health, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and that of NCDC, she is on self-isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of COVID-19.

Good afternoon Nigerians,

Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/cku3bzcIJS — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 19, 2020

“Please, I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure.”

Nine new cases of the deadly virus were announced on Wednesday and Thursday in the country, bringing to 12 the total number of cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

To prevent the spread, many state governments have announced the closure of schools and also banned public gatherings of more than 50 persons including at religious venues.