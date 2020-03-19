Coronavirus: Buhari’s Daughter In Self-isolation After Returning To Nigeria From United Kingdom

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Mrs Buhari said, “Good afternoon Nigerians, earlier today (Thursday) my daughter returned from the UK being among the high-burden listed countries for COVID-19."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020

 

First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has announced that her daughter was in self-isolation after returning to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Mrs Buhari said, “Good afternoon Nigerians, earlier today (Thursday) my daughter returned from the UK being among the high-burden listed countries for COVID-19.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister of Health, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and that of NCDC, she is on self-isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of COVID-19. 

“Please, I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure.”

Nine new cases of the deadly virus were announced on Wednesday and Thursday in the country, bringing to 12 the total number of cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

To prevent the spread, many state governments have announced the closure of schools and also banned public gatherings of more than 50 persons including at religious venues. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Warns Africa To Prepare For Worst
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Four New Coronavirus Cases Detected In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG Orders Parishes To Obey Directive By Lagos, Ogun Governments Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two United States Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Management Orders Closure Of Schools In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Coronavirus: Kwara Announces Closure Of Schools
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Coronavirus: American Infects Driver In Ekiti, Dies Shortly After Falling Ill
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Warns Africa To Prepare For Worst
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Reinstates Ifeanyi Ubah
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Four New Coronavirus Cases Detected In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity RCCG Orders Parishes To Obey Directive By Lagos, Ogun Governments Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Will Explain Coronavirus To Buhari? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Saraki's Cousin Over Alleged N220m Contract Scam
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two United States Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Management Orders Closure Of Schools In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Senate Calls For Decentralisation Of Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Coronavirus: Kwara Announces Closure Of Schools
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Coronavirus: Anambra Announces Closure Of Schools
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad