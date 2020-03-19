Coronavirus: Kwara Announces Closure Of Schools

SaharaReporters had reported the confirmation of five fresh cases of infected persons in the country with one death recorded.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 19, 2020



As part of global efforts in combating the spread of Coronavirus, Kwara State has announced the closure of schools.

The decision was announced by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq via his Twitter handle.

The closure of schools in Kwara State will take effect from Monday, March 23.

"As part of efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Kwara will be shut down from Monday, March 23.

"We urge everyone to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures as announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies," the notice reads.

Schools in Lagos as well as North-West and North-Central states will also be closed for some time to curb the spread of the disease.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

