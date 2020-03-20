Another Body Recovered From Abule Ado Explosion Site

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency on Friday recovered another body from the rubbles of the explosion that rocked Abule Ado, Lagos, on Sunday.

The body was recovered from one of the buildings in the area during the ongoing clearance operation.

Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, DG/CEO LASEMA, disclosed this in a statement, adding that the total confirmed number of deaths was now 22.

“An additional body was retrieved today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 22.

“468 people were displaced from their homes and 100 of them are now in the relief camp," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

LASEMA DG also revealed that one person has been declared missing during the ensuing pandemonium as a result of the explosion.

The emergency agency added that its help desk would continue to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those in need of shelter and food.

The DG also appealed for calm and urgef members of the public to keep away from the scene.