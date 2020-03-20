Bayelsa Government, Surveillance Contractors Disagree Over Security Of State

Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo, had during a visit of the House of Representatives Committee on Nigerian Navy called for a review of surveillance contracts in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2020

Surveillance contractors in charge of oil pipelines in Bayelsa have berated the state government over calls for the review of the contract.

Ehwrudjakpo, who accused the surveillance contractors of encouraging crime and criminality, said the contracts should be awarded to the Nigerian Navy.

However, Sam Kojo speaking on behalf of contractors providing security for oil installations in the state accused the Bayelsa Government of campaign of calumny.

He said, “For those conversant with the war former governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, waged on oil surveillance contractors since 2015, Ehwrudjakpo’ s comments is only a rehash of the baseless and unfounded allegations peddled by the Bayelsa State Government which was tabled as a motion in the National Assembly but failed because of its spurious content.”

According to Kojo, before the engagement of surveillance contractors, Bayelsa was the hotbed of illegal bunkerers and it was their efforts that rescued restored sanity.

Kojo advised Diri and his administration to focus on confronting the challenges afflicting Bayelsans instead of waging war on persons trying to ensure peace reigns in the state.

