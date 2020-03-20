Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer

He said, "I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 20, 2020



A former Nigerian senator, Ben Marry-Bruce, has lost him wife, Evelyn, to cancer.

The former senator announced this on Friday via his Twitter handle.

He said, "I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence - awareness and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken. 

"Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Warns Africa To Prepare For Worst
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: American Infects Driver In Ekiti, Dies Shortly After Falling Ill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Closure Of Schools Nationwide
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Taraba Governor, Ishaku, Returns To State Over 80 Days After Public Disappearance
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Ex-President, Obasanjo's House Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Buhari’s Daughter In Self-isolation After Returning To Nigeria From United Kingdom
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Warns Africa To Prepare For Worst
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: American Infects Driver In Ekiti, Dies Shortly After Falling Ill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Closure Of Schools Nationwide
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Taraba Governor, Ishaku, Returns To State Over 80 Days After Public Disappearance
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Saraki's Cousin Over Alleged N220m Contract Scam
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Buhari’s Daughter In Self-isolation After Returning To Nigeria From United Kingdom
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Opposes Mompha's Plan To Travel Abroad To See Family
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Will Explain Coronavirus To Buhari? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Reinstates Ifeanyi Ubah
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Coronavirus: Anambra Announces Closure Of Schools
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Management Of Ondo Hospital Confirms SaharaReporters Story, Says Still Observing US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Management Orders Closure Of Schools In Abuja
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad