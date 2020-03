Nigeria has banned people from Austria and Sweden from entering the country as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Dr Osague Ehanire, Minister of Health, said this at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.



The new addition brings the total number of banned countries to 15.



They are China, Iran, Austria, Sweden, South Korea, Germany, Italy, United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Spain, France, and Japan.