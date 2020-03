The Adamawa State Government has closed all schools in the state as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Nancie Ahmadu, an official of the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, made the announcement, saying the measure was needed to safeguard the people.

She said, "All schools must conduct their examinations and close on Friday 27, March 2020.

“The above should be strictly adhered to by all authorities concerned."