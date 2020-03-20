Coronavirus: Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Announces Safety Measures

Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, has shutdown the state over the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The governor directed all workers (private and public) to work from home as he outlined safety measures to be taken in public places.

In a statement on Friday, Fayemi also banned public gatherings of 20 persons and above including worship and prayer services, night vigils, house fellowships and social gatherings.

The governor however, stated that health and security workers were exempted from the stay-at-home order, adding that all directives were to be implemented immediately until further notice.

The statement reads partly, “All non-essential workers in private and public sectors are encouraged to work from home from Monday 23rd March 2020.

“These include civil and public servants from level 12 and below; except essential services like health workers, caregivers, social welfare officers, fire service officers, emergency response officers, and security guards/watchmen in public institutions.

“Government officials are advised to keep their phone lines open as they may be required to come to the office when needed.”

Fayemi also said that public transport operators should refrain from overloading passengers in order to reduce contact with someone infected with the virus.

He added that public places must provide hand washing equipment.

Governor Fayemi also placed a ban on travelling in and out of Ekiti except when necessary.