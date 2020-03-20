JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre





The index case of the Coronavirus in Nigeria, an Italian man, who flew into Lagos from Milan, has been declared free of the virus.

The yet to be identified man is now free to go home after testing negative to the second Coronavirus test on him after making full recovery.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, made the announcement on Friday night in a tweet.

As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos, I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian gentleman is now negative.



Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun State and Fed Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact. pic.twitter.com/PDvAsLLAnP — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 20, 2020

He said, "I am glad to inform you that the index case; the Italian, is now negative.

"Through a combined effort of Lagos, Ogun and Federal health authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact."

