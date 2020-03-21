Bayelsa Governor Orders Closure Of Schools, Others Over Coronavirus

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor also announced restriction on all gatherings at religious worship centres, night clubs and public places of more than 50 persons.

School are to proceed on break from March 26, 2020 and the suspension of public gathering of persons above 50 will take effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Governor Diri made this known on Saturday during a statewide broadcast.

He further noted that the Bayelsa State Government had activated its emergency preparedness and response plan to protect residents from the virus.

He said, “As a responsive government, we have already set up a multi-sectoral COVID-19 task force charged with the responsibility of coordinating and implementing the state’s response to the pandemic.

“We have also stepped up surveillance and case finding as well as improving isolation facilities at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, and stockpiling of medical consumables.

“To underscore the seriousness attached to preventing the threat of COVID-19, I have with effect from today assumed the chairmanship of the state’s task force and will directly oversee its activities.

“Local government chairmen have also been mandated to constitute similar task force in their respective councils.”