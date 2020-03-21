Bayelsa Governor Orders Closure Of Schools, Others Over Coronavirus

The governor also announced restriction on all gatherings at religious worship centres, night clubs and public places of more than 50 persons.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2020

 

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor also announced restriction on all gatherings at religious worship centres, night clubs and public places of more than 50 persons.

School are to proceed on break from March 26, 2020 and the suspension of public gathering of persons above 50 will take effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Governor Diri made this known on Saturday during a statewide broadcast.

He further noted that the Bayelsa State Government had activated its emergency preparedness and response plan to protect residents from the virus.

He said, “As a responsive government, we have already set up a multi-sectoral COVID-19 task force charged with the responsibility of coordinating and implementing the state’s response to the pandemic.

“We have also stepped up surveillance and case finding as well as improving isolation facilities at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, and stockpiling of medical consumables.

“To underscore the seriousness attached to preventing the threat of COVID-19, I have with effect from today assumed the chairmanship of the state’s task force and will directly oversee its activities.

“Local government chairmen have also been mandated to constitute similar task force in their respective councils.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FIRS Denies Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Placed In Isolation After Contact With US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Tests Negative In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Obono-Obla Arrested By ICPC In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption 35 Nigerian Governors, 15 Ministers, Others Purchase Dubai Properties With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FIRS Denies Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Placed In Isolation After Contact With US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Tests Negative In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Universities Commission Orders Tertiary Institutions To Shut Down Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chloroquine Can Cause More Harm Than Good, Lagos Warns Residents
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Entertainment Music Legend, Kenny Roger, Dies At 81
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Coronavirus: WAEC Postpones 2020 Examination Indefinitely
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad