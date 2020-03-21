BREAKING: Nigeria Closes Airports To International Flights Over Coronavirus

The Nigerian Government has ordered the closure of airports to international flights.

This was done in preventing the further import of Coronavirus into the country.

The closure of the airports was announced by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday.

As part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria had announced that only Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, were opened to receive international flights effective from Saturday, March 21, 2020.

The new message from NCAA directed all airports not to receive any international flights except from emergency and essential flights.

“Effective Monday, March 23, 2020 to April 23, 2020, Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will be closed to international flights.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights,” the notice reads partly.

Ten new cases of the deadly virus were confirmed in the country on Saturday, bringing the total number to 22.