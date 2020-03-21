Coronavirus: Lagos Government Discharges Italian After Testing Negative

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2020

 

The first case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, an Italian, who flew into the country via Istanbul, Turkey, has tested negative and certified fit to go home, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced.

In a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to governor of Lagos, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, the government said that after weeks of medical attention by health workers at the Infectious Diseases hospital, Yaba, that the patient has now tested negative to the virus and had been released to return home.

Sanwo-Olu said, “As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos State, I am glad to inform you that the index case, an Italian gentleman, is now negative.

“Through a combined effort of Lagos State, Ogun State and Federal Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact. This involved aggressive contact tracing and containment strategies.” 

The governor said that there were new imported cases, saying that he hopes that same contact tracing strategy method can be applied along with social distancing practices to slow down the outbreak.

Sanwo-Olu revealed that index patient graciously donated a unit of white blood before he was discharged, adding that the white blood, otherwise called plasma, was rich in antibody proteins that target COVID19 virus.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu applauded the professional handling of the index patient by the Lagos State medical personnel, the EOC team and others, who collaborated with the state government and the Federal Government for the success recorded.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FIRS Denies Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Placed In Isolation After Contact With US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Tests Negative In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Obono-Obla Arrested By ICPC In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption 35 Nigerian Governors, 15 Ministers, Others Purchase Dubai Properties With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FIRS Denies Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Placed In Isolation After Contact With US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Tests Negative In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Universities Commission Orders Tertiary Institutions To Shut Down Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chloroquine Can Cause More Harm Than Good, Lagos Warns Residents
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Entertainment Music Legend, Kenny Roger, Dies At 81
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Coronavirus: WAEC Postpones 2020 Examination Indefinitely
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad