Coronavirus: Lagos Government Discharges Italian After Testing Negative

The first case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, an Italian, who flew into the country via Istanbul, Turkey, has tested negative and certified fit to go home, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced.

In a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to governor of Lagos, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, the government said that after weeks of medical attention by health workers at the Infectious Diseases hospital, Yaba, that the patient has now tested negative to the virus and had been released to return home.

Sanwo-Olu said, “As the COVID-19 Incident Commander for Lagos State, I am glad to inform you that the index case, an Italian gentleman, is now negative.

“Through a combined effort of Lagos State, Ogun State and Federal Health Authorities, we were able to limit the transmission of the virus to a single contact. This involved aggressive contact tracing and containment strategies.”

JUST IN: Nigeria's First #Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre | Sahara Reporters

The yet to be identified man is now free to go home after testing negative to the second Coronavirus test on him after making full...

READ MORE: https://t.co/ORbsdbe39j pic.twitter.com/kHAQOntTJc — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) March 20, 2020

The governor said that there were new imported cases, saying that he hopes that same contact tracing strategy method can be applied along with social distancing practices to slow down the outbreak.

Sanwo-Olu revealed that index patient graciously donated a unit of white blood before he was discharged, adding that the white blood, otherwise called plasma, was rich in antibody proteins that target COVID19 virus.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu applauded the professional handling of the index patient by the Lagos State medical personnel, the EOC team and others, who collaborated with the state government and the Federal Government for the success recorded.



