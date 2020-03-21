Coronavirus: Railway Services To Be Suspended In Nigeria On Monday

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 10 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 22.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2020

 

Passenger services are to be suspended by the Nigerian Railway Corporation from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), Bashir Ahmad, made the announcement on Saturday on Twitter.

He said, “The Nigerian Railway Corporation plans to suspend all passenger railway services in the country, part of the measures being taken by the Federal Government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

“The suspension is set to take effect on Monday, March 23. #COVID19.”

SaharaReporters, New York

