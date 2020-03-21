Enforcement Of Ban On Social Gatherings Has Commenced, Say Lagos Police

The state government had placed a ban on gatherings of more than 20 persons after 10 more cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in the country on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2020

 

The police in Lagos have announced that the enforcement of the ban on social gatherings in the state had commenced.

The announcement was made by the spokesperson for the Lagos Command, Bala Elkana, on Saturday. 

The state government had placed a ban on gatherings of more than 20 persons after 10 more cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in the country on Saturday. 

The police said the enforcement was to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Elkana said, “The enforcement of ban on social gatherings like clubs, parties, ceremonies and religious gatherings of more than 20 persons has begun in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.”

Out of Nigeria’s 22 confirmed cases, 18 were discovered in Lagos. 

Two persons earlier isolated have been discharged after recovering from the virus.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FIRS Denies Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Placed In Isolation After Contact With US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Tests Negative In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Obono-Obla Arrested By ICPC In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption 35 Nigerian Governors, 15 Ministers, Others Purchase Dubai Properties With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FIRS Denies Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Placed In Isolation After Contact With US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Tests Negative In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Universities Commission Orders Tertiary Institutions To Shut Down Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chloroquine Can Cause More Harm Than Good, Lagos Warns Residents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Music Legend, Kenny Roger, Dies At 81
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Coronavirus: WAEC Postpones 2020 Examination Indefinitely
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad