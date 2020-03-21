Enforcement Of Ban On Social Gatherings Has Commenced, Say Lagos Police

The police in Lagos have announced that the enforcement of the ban on social gatherings in the state had commenced.

The announcement was made by the spokesperson for the Lagos Command, Bala Elkana, on Saturday.

The state government had placed a ban on gatherings of more than 20 persons after 10 more cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in the country on Saturday.

The police said the enforcement was to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Elkana said, “The enforcement of ban on social gatherings like clubs, parties, ceremonies and religious gatherings of more than 20 persons has begun in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.”

Out of Nigeria’s 22 confirmed cases, 18 were discovered in Lagos.

Two persons earlier isolated have been discharged after recovering from the virus.