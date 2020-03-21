Obono-Obla Arrested By ICPC In Abuja

Okoi Obono-Obla, a former Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property was on Friday in Abuja arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Spokesperson for the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa, made the disclosure in a statement.

Okoduwa said Obono-Obla was arrested along Aso Drive, opposite the Millennium Park, Abuja on Friday afternoon.

The statement reads, “Obono-Obla’s arrest by operatives of the commission on Friday in Abuja, comes after he was declared wanted in October last year by ICPC for repeatedly failing to honour invitations sent to him.

“The commission, while investigating allegations of abuse of office, certificate forgery and fraud amongst others, had wanted Obono-Obla to appear before it to clear his name.

“ICPC had kept surveillance on his movements and activities for some time until he was finally arrested along Aso Drive opposite the Millennium Park Abuja on Friday afternoon.”