Staff Of United States Vice President, Pence, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A staff in United States Vice President, Mike Pence’s office, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Pence announced this, making that individual the first publicly-known positive case of a White House staffer, Foxnews.com reports.

Pence’s office did not identify the individual or provide other personal information.

But the Pence spokesperson said steps were being made to trace others the person had come in contact with.

Further contact tracing was being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Pence was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead White House’s Coronavirus task force, which had been holding daily press briefings on the virus.

In recent days, Trump has joined Pence and others on the task force for briefings.

A week ago, Trump took a Coronavirus test after exposure to AN infected individuals but revealed that it came back negative.