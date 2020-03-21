UNILAG Stakeholders Ask Vice Chancellor To Proceed On Leave

On March 5, 2020, the university announced the suspension of its 51st convocation after a disagreement between the management and Pro Chancellor of the institution, Dr Wale Babalakin.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2020

UNILAG VC, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

 

Some concerned stakeholders of the University of Lagos have asked the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, to proceed on immediate leave over his role in the crisis that had rocked the institution in recent times.

On March 5, 2020, the university announced the suspension of its 51st convocation after a disagreement between the management and Pro Chancellor of the institution, Dr Wale Babalakin.

Shortly afterwards, Chairman of UNILAG’s Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dr Wale Ashiru, addressed journalists and thereafter declared that Babalakin should no longer be seen within the school’s campus in Akoka.

But reacting to the crisis, the concerned stakeholders in a statement on Saturday said, “We, the Concerned Stakeholders of the University of Lagos, comprising staff, old students, parents and students, have finally been vindicated on the current state of impunity and lawlessness which is actively backed by the university's ASUU leadership on our darling campus.

“When the university council under the leadership of Dr Wale Babalakin sought to call management to order from its avowed path of financial recklessness, outright departure and flagrance disobedience to the university's edict, it was bullied and accused of seeking to hijack the authority of the Vice Chancellor.

“But the sequence of events as recorded by the council minutes and relayed in the latest edition of Campus News leading to the tragedy of postponing the university's 2019 convocation, has exposed the unrelenting path of insanity and lawlessness embarked upon by the management as cheered on by ASUU leadership.

“To make things worse, UNILAG ASUU Chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, addressed a press conference in which among other misrepresentations of the truth of what transpired, went ahead to take the laws into his hand by threatening the life of the Pro Chancellor and forbidding him from further stepping on the campus.

“We hereby alert the Inspector-General of the Nigerian Police and Director-General of the Department of State Services to take urgent steps to pre-empt the UNILAG ASUU Chairman from carrying out his avowed criminal intentions of preventing the Pro Chancellor from carrying out his lawful duties on campus as Council Chairman.

“In order not to hold our 2019 graduands to further strain and for the university to move on; we advise the relevant authorities to advise the Vice Chancellor to proceed on immediate leave while a Deputy Vice Chancellor should be allowed to take over in an acting capacity to lay a detailed plan and new date for the 2019 convocation ceremonies before the council for scrutiny and approval.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Universities Commission Orders Tertiary Institutions To Shut Down Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Coronavirus: WAEC Postpones 2020 Examination Indefinitely
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Lagos Government To Teach Eight Subjects Through TV, Radio Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Nigerian Government Orders Closure Of Schools Nationwide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Coronavirus: Anambra Announces Closure Of Schools
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Like ASUU, Like Niger Delta Militants By Biodun Shaiban
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Obono-Obla Arrested By ICPC In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption 35 Nigerian Governors, 15 Ministers, Others Purchase Dubai Properties With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FIRS Denies Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Placed In Isolation After Contact With US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Tests Negative In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Universities Commission Orders Tertiary Institutions To Shut Down Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chloroquine Can Cause More Harm Than Good, Lagos Warns Residents
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Entertainment Music Legend, Kenny Roger, Dies At 81
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Coronavirus: WAEC Postpones 2020 Examination Indefinitely
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad