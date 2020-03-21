US Returnee Under Observation In Ondo Hospital Tests Negative For Coronavirus

A 74-year-old man visiting Ondo State from Maryland, United States, earlier suspected of having Coronavirus has tested negative for the pandemic.

The man named David was initially placed at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, before being moved to a section where patients suffering from stroke are attended to.

In a statement on Saturday, Chief Medical Director of UNIMEDTH, Dr Oluwole Ige, announced that the test result on Mr David returned negative and that he was responding well to treatment.

He said, “We are pleased to announce that the test result returned negative for Covid-19.

“The patient has improved significantly and will soon be discharged.”

Speaking further, Ige urged medical workers at the hospital not to panic but remain committed to their duties as the Ministry of Health in the state had the capacity to handle the virus in case of a confirmed infection.

Ten new cases of the deadly virus was confirmed in Nigeria on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 22.