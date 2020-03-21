US Returnee Under Observation In Ondo Hospital Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The man named David was initially placed at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, before being moved to a section where patients suffering from stroke are attended to.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 21, 2020

Google

A 74-year-old man visiting Ondo State from Maryland, United States, earlier suspected of having Coronavirus has tested negative for the pandemic.

The man named David was initially placed at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo Town, before being moved to a section where patients suffering from stroke are attended to.

In a statement on Saturday, Chief Medical Director of UNIMEDTH, Dr Oluwole Ige, announced that the test result on Mr David returned negative and that he was responding well to treatment.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus In Ondo Rushed To Government Hospital 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

He said, “We are pleased to announce that the test result returned negative for Covid-19.

“The patient has improved significantly and will soon be discharged.”

Speaking further, Ige urged medical workers at the hospital not to panic but remain committed to their duties as the Ministry of Health in the state had the capacity to handle the virus in case of a confirmed infection.

Ten new cases of the deadly virus was confirmed in Nigeria on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 22. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FIRS Denies Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Placed In Isolation After Contact With US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Tests Negative In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Nigeria's First Coronavirus Case Tests Negative, Set To Leave Isolation Centre
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Coronavirus Forces Buhari To Cancel Trip To Guinea
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Obono-Obla Arrested By ICPC In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption 35 Nigerian Governors, 15 Ministers, Others Purchase Dubai Properties With Suspected Public Funds
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ben Murray-Bruce Loses Wife To Cancer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FIRS Denies Staff Tested Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Doctor Placed In Isolation After Contact With US Returnee Suspected Of Having Coronavirus Tests Negative In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Universities Commission Orders Tertiary Institutions To Shut Down Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Chloroquine Can Cause More Harm Than Good, Lagos Warns Residents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment Music Legend, Kenny Roger, Dies At 81
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Coronavirus: WAEC Postpones 2020 Examination Indefinitely
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad