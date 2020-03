The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed another case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Sunday.

The confirmed case brings the total in Abuja to four and 27 in the country.

"One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in FCT, Nigeria. As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria," the NCDC said.