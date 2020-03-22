BREAKING: Atiku's Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Son of Nigeria's former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Atiku confirmed this on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

He said, "My son has tested positive for Coronavirus.

"@NCDCGov has been duly informed and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

"I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, Coronavirus is real."

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the Nigerian Center For Disease Control confirmed that the number of cases in the country had hit 30.

